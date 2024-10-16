Sunoco LP (SUN) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Sunoco LP (SUN) standing at $52.70, reflecting a +0.48% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

The master limited partnership's shares have seen a decrease of 3.28% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.86% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sunoco LP will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 6, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.56, signifying a 47.12% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.97 billion, indicating a 5.58% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.29 per share and a revenue of $23.72 billion, signifying shifts of +154.52% and +2.82%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sunoco LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Sunoco LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.77, so one might conclude that Sunoco LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

