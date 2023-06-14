Sunoco LP (SUN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $45.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 3.33% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.92% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sunoco LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Sunoco LP is projected to report earnings of $1.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.89 billion, down 24.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $23.15 billion, which would represent changes of -12.39% and -10.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.2% higher. Sunoco LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sunoco LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.9, so we one might conclude that Sunoco LP is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.