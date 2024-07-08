Sunoco LP (SUN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Sunoco LP (SUN) ending at $56.20, denoting a +1.21% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Shares of the master limited partnership have appreciated by 3.72% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.75% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.08%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sunoco LP in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.82, up 133.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.49 billion, indicating a 4.37% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.29 per share and a revenue of $22.54 billion, representing changes of +99.73% and -2.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Sunoco LP possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Sunoco LP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.28.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 203, this industry ranks in the bottom 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.