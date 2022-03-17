Sunoco LP (SUN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $40.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.52% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the master limited partnership had lost 5.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.45%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sunoco LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, down 35.63% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.94 billion, up 42.24% from the year-ago period.

SUN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $20.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.7% and +17.76%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% higher within the past month. Sunoco LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Sunoco LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.07, so we one might conclude that Sunoco LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

