Sunoco LP (SUN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $43.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.29% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 12.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sunoco LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Sunoco LP to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 72.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.95 billion, up 93.89% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sunoco LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Sunoco LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.66. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.25.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

