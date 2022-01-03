Sunoco LP (SUN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $41.10, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 7.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sunoco LP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, up 37.66% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.95 billion, up 93.89% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sunoco LP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Sunoco LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.26.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

