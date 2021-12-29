Sunoco LP (SUN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed the most recent trading day at $40.30, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 4.12% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.6% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sunoco LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Sunoco LP to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 72.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.95 billion, up 93.89% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.41 per share and revenue of $17.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +743.42% and +64.26%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sunoco LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sunoco LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.24 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.65, which means Sunoco LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

