Sunoco LP (SUN) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $56.75, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.49%.

The master limited partnership's stock has climbed by 12.33% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sunoco LP in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.82, showcasing a 133.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.49 billion, indicating a 4.37% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.29 per share and revenue of $22.54 billion, indicating changes of +99.73% and -2.27%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.22% higher within the past month. Sunoco LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Sunoco LP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.76. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.13.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

