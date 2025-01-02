Sunoco LP (SUN) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Sunoco LP (SUN) standing at $51.77, reflecting a +0.64% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.16%.

The the stock of master limited partnership has fallen by 6.03% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.5% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 2.36%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.32, up 254.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.72 billion, up 1.32% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 42.31% higher. Sunoco LP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Sunoco LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.35. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.35 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, finds itself in the bottom 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

