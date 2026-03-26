Sunoco LP (SUN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed the most recent trading day at $66.58, moving +1.65% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.38%.

The stock of master limited partnership has risen by 6.37% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.19% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sunoco LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.29, reflecting a 6.61% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.54 billion, indicating a 84.22% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.11 per share and revenue of $40.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +167.98% and +62.05%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.4% lower. Sunoco LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Sunoco LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.72. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.14 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 98, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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