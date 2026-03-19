Sunoco LP (SUN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Sunoco LP (SUN) was up +1.71% at $67.26. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 7.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.29, signifying a 6.61% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.54 billion, up 84.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.11 per share and revenue of $40.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +167.98% and +62.05%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.4% downward. Sunoco LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Sunoco LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.82. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.02 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, positioning it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.