Sunoco LP (SUN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) ended the recent trading session at $58.60, demonstrating a +1.26% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

The master limited partnership's shares have seen an increase of 0.31% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.64% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 4.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sunoco LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.48, showcasing a 133.96% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.65 billion, up 2.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.17 per share and a revenue of $22.71 billion, demonstrating changes of +69.5% and +0.06%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Sunoco LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.37% lower. Sunoco LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Sunoco LP is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.44, which means Sunoco LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.