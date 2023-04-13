Sunoco LP (SUN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed the most recent trading day at $45.36, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.33% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 7.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.11%.

Sunoco LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.18, down 49.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.49 billion, up 1.63% from the prior-year quarter.

SUN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.34 per share and revenue of $23.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.26% and -10.4%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sunoco LP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sunoco LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.4 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.4, which means Sunoco LP is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

