Sunoco LP (SUN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed the most recent trading day at $41.52, moving +1.29% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.37% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 2.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.35% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 4.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sunoco LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Sunoco LP to post earnings of $1.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.58 billion, up 58.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.06 per share and revenue of $27.86 billion, which would represent changes of +14.77% and +58.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.17% higher within the past month. Sunoco LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sunoco LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.95.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SUN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



