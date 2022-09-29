Sunoco LP (SUN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed the most recent trading day at $38.50, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the master limited partnership had lost 3.18% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sunoco LP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, up 8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.58 billion, up 58.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.99 per share and revenue of $27.86 billion, which would represent changes of +13.45% and +58.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.07% lower. Sunoco LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Sunoco LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.15, so we one might conclude that Sunoco LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sunoco LP (SUN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.