Sunoco LP (SUN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $15.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.93% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 4.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.79%.

Coming into today, shares of the master limited partnership had lost 51.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 51.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 28.78%.

SUN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 44.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.91 billion, up 6% from the year-ago period.

SUN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $16.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.28% and -0.64%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SUN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.7% higher within the past month. SUN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SUN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.82. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.23.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.