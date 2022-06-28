Sunoco LP (SUN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $38.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.01% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the master limited partnership had lost 8.68% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.54% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Sunoco LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, down 32.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.51 billion, up 48.11% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.66 per share and revenue of $27.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.14% and +53.93%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sunoco LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Sunoco LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.48, which means Sunoco LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

