Sunoco LP (SUN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $42.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 7.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.73% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sunoco LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Sunoco LP is projected to report earnings of $1.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.51 billion, up 48.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.66 per share and revenue of $27.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.14% and +53.93%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 31.88% higher. Sunoco LP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sunoco LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.4 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.14.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

