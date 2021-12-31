Sunoco LP (SUN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $40.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 5.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.82%.

Sunoco LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Sunoco LP to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 72.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.95 billion, up 93.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.41 per share and revenue of $17.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +743.42% and +64.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sunoco LP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Sunoco LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.32.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

