Sunoco LP (SUN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, Sunoco LP (SUN) was up +2.04% at $64.54. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.36%.

The master limited partnership's stock has dropped by 4.36% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.98%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sunoco LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 5, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.5, indicating a 23.97% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.54 billion, indicating a 84.22% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.96 per share and a revenue of $40.84 billion, representing changes of +249.12% and +62.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 30.28% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sunoco LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Sunoco LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.24.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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