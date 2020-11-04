Sunoco LP (SUN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Sunoco LP (SUN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.826 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SUN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that SUN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.62, the dividend yield is 12.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SUN was $25.62, representing a -23.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.54 and a 144.93% increase over the 52 week low of $10.46.

SUN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). SUN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.18. Zacks Investment Research reports SUN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.96%, compared to an industry average of -6.8%.

