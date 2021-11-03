Sunoco LP (SUN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Sunoco LP (SUN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.826 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SUN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that SUN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.6, the dividend yield is 7.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SUN was $41.6, representing a -2.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.57 and a 67.57% increase over the 52 week low of $24.83.

SUN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). SUN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.06. Zacks Investment Research reports SUN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 734.21%, compared to an industry average of -5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sun Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SUN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SUN as a top-10 holding:

Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ALTY with an decrease of -1.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SUN at 1.32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.