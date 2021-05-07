Sunoco LP (SUN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

Sunoco LP (SUN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.826 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SUN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that SUN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.93, the dividend yield is 9.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SUN was $35.93, representing a -2.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.86 and a 68.05% increase over the 52 week low of $21.38.

SUN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO). SUN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.97. Zacks Investment Research reports SUN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 398.25%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SUN Dividend History page.

