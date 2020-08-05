Sunoco LP (SUN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Sunoco LP (SUN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.826 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SUN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that SUN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.27, the dividend yield is 12.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SUN was $26.27, representing a -22.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.09 and a 151.15% increase over the 52 week low of $10.46.

SUN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). SUN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.03. Zacks Investment Research reports SUN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -57.71%, compared to an industry average of -37%.

