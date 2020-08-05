Dividends
SUN

Sunoco LP (SUN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Sunoco LP (SUN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.826 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SUN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that SUN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.27, the dividend yield is 12.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SUN was $26.27, representing a -22.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.09 and a 151.15% increase over the 52 week low of $10.46.

SUN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). SUN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.03. Zacks Investment Research reports SUN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -57.71%, compared to an industry average of -37%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SUN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SUN

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular