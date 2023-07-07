Sunoco LP (SUN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $43.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the master limited partnership had lost 1.41% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.5% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sunoco LP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.02, down 15% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.8 billion, down 25.74% from the year-ago period.

SUN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $23.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.39% and -10.49%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower within the past month. Sunoco LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Sunoco LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.62, which means Sunoco LP is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Sunoco LP (SUN)

