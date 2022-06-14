Sunoco LP (SUN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $38.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.81% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the master limited partnership had lost 1.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.39% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sunoco LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, down 32.95% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.51 billion, up 48.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.66 per share and revenue of $27.09 billion, which would represent changes of +26.14% and +53.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sunoco LP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Sunoco LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.94, which means Sunoco LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

