Sunoco LP (SUN) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Sunoco LP (SUN) reached $52.04, with a -1.51% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.23% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.91%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

Shares of the master limited partnership have depreciated by 6.99% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sunoco LP in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 6, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.44, reflecting a 130.19% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.43 billion, down 1.25% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.10 per share and a revenue of $22.25 billion, signifying shifts of +68.33% and -1.96%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sunoco LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.75% decrease. Sunoco LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Sunoco LP is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.38, so one might conclude that Sunoco LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

