Sunoco LP (SUN) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed the most recent trading day at $56.54, moving -0.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 14.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.82, up 133.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.49 billion, down 4.37% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.29 per share and a revenue of $22.54 billion, indicating changes of +99.73% and -2.27%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1% higher. As of now, Sunoco LP holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Sunoco LP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.81. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.19 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

