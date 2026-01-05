Sunoco LP (SUN) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed the most recent trading day at $53.44, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.69%.

The stock of master limited partnership has fallen by 3.12% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.67, marking a 122.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.65 billion, indicating a 83.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0 per share and a revenue of $25.98 billion, signifying shifts of 0% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sunoco LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Sunoco LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.16. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.47.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SUN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

