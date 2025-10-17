Sunoco LP (SUN) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $54.04, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 5.59% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 5, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.66, reflecting a 738.46% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.58 billion, indicating a 2.94% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.54 per share and revenue of $21.97 billion, which would represent changes of -7.67% and -3.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Sunoco LP possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Sunoco LP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.58, which means Sunoco LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, placing it within the bottom 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

