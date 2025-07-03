Sunoco LP (SUN) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) ended the recent trading session at $55.03, demonstrating a +1.07% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.02%.

The stock of master limited partnership has risen by 2.25% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.99%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.7, marking a 55.84% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.44 billion, showing a 11.94% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.45 per share and a revenue of $21.69 billion, indicating changes of +7.5% and -4.44%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower. At present, Sunoco LP boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Sunoco LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.44. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 20.54.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.