Sunoco LP (SUN) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Sunoco LP (SUN) ended the recent trading session at $56.76, demonstrating a +0.69% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.73%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.07%.

Shares of the master limited partnership witnessed a loss of 3.56% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 10.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.44, indicating a 130.19% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.43 billion, down 1.25% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.10 per share and a revenue of $22.25 billion, signifying shifts of +68.33% and -1.96%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.75% lower. Sunoco LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Sunoco LP is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.23.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.