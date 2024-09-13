Sunoco LP (SUN) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $53.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.36% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 2.32% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.91% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sunoco LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.56, indicating a 47.12% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.97 billion, down 5.58% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.29 per share and revenue of $23.72 billion, indicating changes of +154.52% and +2.82%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.49% higher. Right now, Sunoco LP possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sunoco LP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.74. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.71.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

