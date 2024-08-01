Sunoco LP (SUN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed the latest trading day at $55.22, indicating a +0.55% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.3%.

The master limited partnership's shares have seen a decrease of 2.28% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.26% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.11%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 7, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.79, indicating a 129.49% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.49 billion, down 4.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.29 per share and revenue of $22.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +99.73% and -2.27%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sunoco LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Sunoco LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Sunoco LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.53. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.67.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

