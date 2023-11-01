Sunoco LP Reveals Rise In Q3 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $272 million, or $2.95 per share. This compares with $83 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $6.32 billion from $6.59 billion last year.

Sunoco LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $272 Mln. vs. $83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.95 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.25 -Revenue (Q3): $6.32 Bln vs. $6.59 Bln last year.

