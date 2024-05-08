Sunoco LP Reveals Advance In Q1 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $230 million, or $2.26 per share. This compares with $141 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.3 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $5.499 billion from $5.362 billion last year.

Sunoco LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

