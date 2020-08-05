Sunoco LP Reports Increase In Q2 Bottom Line

Markets
(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $157 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $55 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 53.6% to $2.08 billion from $4.48 billion last year.

Sunoco LP earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $157 Mln. vs. $55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.64 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q2): $2.08 Bln vs. $4.48 Bln last year.

