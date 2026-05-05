Sunoco LP Reports Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $465 million, or $2.85 per share. This compares with $207 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 106.4% to $10.690 billion from $5.179 billion last year.

Sunoco LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $465 Mln. vs. $207 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.85 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $10.690 Bln vs. $5.179 Bln last year.

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