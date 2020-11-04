Sunoco LP Reports Advance In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $100 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $66 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 35.1% to $2.81 billion from $4.33 billion last year.

Sunoco LP earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $100 Mln. vs. $66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.96 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q3): $2.81 Bln vs. $4.33 Bln last year.

