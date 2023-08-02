Sunoco LP Q2 Income Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $87 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $121 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.5% to $5.75 billion from $7.82 billion last year.

Sunoco LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $87 Mln. vs. $121 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.78 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.26 -Revenue (Q2): $5.75 Bln vs. $7.82 Bln last year.

