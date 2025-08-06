Sunoco LP Q2 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $86 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $501 million, or $3.85 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 12.7% to $5.390 billion from $6.174 billion last year.

