Sunoco LP Q1 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $216 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $154 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 55.6% to $5.40 billion from $3.47 billion last year.

Sunoco LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $216 Mln. vs. $154 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.32 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q1): $5.40 Bln vs. $3.47 Bln last year.

