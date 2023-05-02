News & Insights

Sunoco LP Q1 Income Retreats, but beats estimates

May 02, 2023

(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $141 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $216 million, or $2.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $5.36 billion from $5.40 billion last year.

Sunoco LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $141 Mln. vs. $216 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.41 vs. $2.32 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.27 -Revenue (Q1): $5.36 Bln vs. $5.40 Bln last year.

