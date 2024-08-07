Sunoco LP Profit Rises In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $501 million, or $3.85 per share. This compares with $87 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $6.174 billion from $5.745 billion last year.

Sunoco LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

