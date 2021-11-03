Sunoco LP Profit Rises In Q3, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $104 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $100 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 70.1% to $4.78 billion from $2.81 billion last year.

Sunoco LP earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $104 Mln. vs. $100 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.00 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q3): $4.78 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.