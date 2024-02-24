Sunoco LP - Limited Partnership (SUN) Price Target Increased by 11.49% to 63.82

The average one-year price target for Sunoco LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:SUN) has been revised to 63.82 / share. This is an increase of 11.49% from the prior estimate of 57.25 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.60 to a high of 69.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.51% from the latest reported closing price of 61.07 / share.

Sunoco LP - Limited Partnership Declares $0.84 Dividend

On January 25, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share ($3.37 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2024 received the payment on February 20, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.84 per share.

At the current share price of $61.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.67%, the lowest has been 5.51%, and the highest has been 24.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.74 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunoco LP - Limited Partnership. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 10.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUN is 0.26%, a decrease of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.93% to 30,498K shares. The put/call ratio of SUN is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 9,499K shares representing 11.25% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,905K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,629K shares, representing an increase of 9.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 68.13% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 2,388K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing an increase of 36.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 54.53% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 2,338K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,552K shares, representing a decrease of 51.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 26.58% over the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 1,478K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,604K shares, representing a decrease of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Sunoco Background Information

Sunoco LP is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 30 states as well as re ned product transportation and terminalling assets.

