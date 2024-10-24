Sunoco LP files to sell common, preferred units representing limited partners

17:00 EDT Sunoco LP (SUN) files to sell common, preferred units representing limited partners
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SUN:
- Sunoco LP price target raised to $63 from $60 at RBC Capital
- 3 Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts, 10/1/2024
- Sunoco LP price target raised to $63 from $61 at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.