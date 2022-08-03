Sunoco LP Bottom Line Falls In Q2, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $121 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $166 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 78.1% to $7.82 billion from $4.39 billion last year.

Sunoco LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $121 Mln. vs. $166 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.20 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $7.82 Bln vs. $4.39 Bln last year.

