Sunoco LP Bottom Line Drops In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $55 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $100 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.6% to $5.92 billion from $4.95 billion last year.

Sunoco LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $55 Mln. vs. $100 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.78 -Revenue (Q4): $5.92 Bln vs. $4.95 Bln last year.

