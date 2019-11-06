Markets
SUN

Sunoco LP Bottom Line Declines In Q3

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit came in at $66 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $112 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.0% to $4.33 billion from $4.76 billion last year.

Sunoco LP earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $66 Mln. vs. $112 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.57 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.33 Bln vs. $4.76 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SUN

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular